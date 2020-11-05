Residents respond to early voting, unknowns of 2020 election

Elinor Bell, who lives in Florida but was visiting her nephew in the Morganton area Tuesday and Wednesday, said she voted early in her home state and was impressed with the process.

“I voted in person on the first day that I could vote in Florida,” Bell said. “I got there at 7:30 in the morning. Everybody was very kind and polite in the line. It was a long line already, but it went well. It went well. People were respectful.”

Voting itself went well, but waiting for results of some tight races, including the presidential election, is a waiting game no one wants to play.

“(Election day and night) are just exhausting,” Bell said. “We don’t know who’s going to win, we don’t know what changes are going to happen and it’s just been very exhausting.”

Mike Turbessi said he was concerned about the number of mail-in ballots with this year’s election, and for some, it’s caused doubt in the elections process.