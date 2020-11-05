Residents respond to early voting, unknowns of 2020 election

The 2020 election has been a bumpy road, like just about everything else in 2020.
But most people around town in Morganton who spoke to The News Herald on Wednesday agreed that absentee voting went well, all things considered.
“I voted early,” said Nancy Buchanan. “I was definitely surprised at how crowded and busy it was because I felt like early voting was always a thing, that’s how I always do it to just make it easier, but I just went really early in the morning one day and there was no line so I didn’t have an issue with it.”
Lisa Shuck and her husband requested a ballot by mail and dropped it off at the Board of Elections office the day early voting started.
“They had an extra line for us, and they were waiting for people to drop off their votes,” Shuck said. “They were very helpful. You had to sign again stating that you brought it in yourself, and that was all fine, and we were in and out of there within 10 minutes and voted.”
This election was the first Liz Mary and Fabiola Fomtomez voted in since they moved to North Carolina from Puerto Rico two years ago.
“It’s so much different,” Fomtomez said.
Voting is an important part of democracy.
“Go and vote,” Mary said. “You need change so (you) can vote.”
Elinor Bell, who lives in Florida but was visiting her nephew in the Morganton area Tuesday and Wednesday, said she voted early in her home state and was impressed with the process.
“I voted in person on the first day that I could vote in Florida,” Bell said. “I got there at 7:30 in the morning. Everybody was very kind and polite in the line. It was a long line already, but it went well. It went well. People were respectful.”
Voting itself went well, but waiting for results of some tight races, including the presidential election, is a waiting game no one wants to play.
“(Election day and night) are just exhausting,” Bell said. “We don’t know who’s going to win, we don’t know what changes are going to happen and it’s just been very exhausting.”
Mike Turbessi said he was concerned about the number of mail-in ballots with this year’s election, and for some, it’s caused doubt in the elections process.
“There could be some fraudulent voting,” Turbessi said. “You know, a death in the family and somebody’s going to vote for that person. Just too many unknowns and I think that some of the states that are still waiting on the election results, they could’ve done a better job and maybe followed the examples that other states are doing. But I understand that we had issues with the pandemic and every state is different.”
It was frustrating that there were so many states whose election results still were up in the air Wednesday afternoon, and then Thursday afternoon with Alaska, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia still being undecided.
The Associated Press explained Thursday that in some states, the election is too early to call until all the ballots are counted.
That includes North Carolina, where voters who mailed in their ballot have until Thursday, Nov. 12 for the board of elections to receive their ballot as long as it was postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3.
“There’s just nothing you can do about it, you know?” Shuck said. “You just have to wait until all the votes get counted because of all the absentee ballots that came in. What are you going to do? What are you going to do, you just have to put up with it.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!