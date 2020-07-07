State Briefs

Mountain State Fair canceled due to COVID-19
FLETCHER — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner announced Tuesday that the 2020 Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 11-20 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher.
Commissioner Steve Troxler cited the health and safety of visitors and staff and said social distancing would be difficult to enforce, news outlets reported. The event has drawn more than 60,000 people during past opening weekends and drew 171,000 total visitors last year.
This is the first year since the fair was founded nearly three decades ago that the event has been completely canceled, Troxler added.
‘Fame’ Confederate monument taken down
SALISBURY — A Confederate monument that has stood for over 100 years old was removed from a North Carolina city after officials said the statute had become a public safety hazard.
The “Fame” Confederate monument in Salisbury was taken down Monday night and placed in storage, until it could be moved to the Old Lutheran Cemetery, news outlets reported.
Salisbury City Council unanimously voted to remove the statue, calling it a “flashpoint” that has caused rift and unrest in the community.
The council also unanimously voted to allow the United Daughters of the Confederacy to relocate the statue.
The Fame statue was built in 1909 and displays an angel holding a Confederate soldier. A nearly identical statue in Baltimore, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, was removed in 2017.
COVID-19 outbreak hits North Carolina women’s prison
RALEIGH — Authorities announced on Monday that 45 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.
A total of 227 offenders within a housing unit were tested, and testing for the entire facility will soon be conducted, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.
Data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services shows 19 coronavirus outbreaks in all correctional facilities located in North Carolina through late last week. A total of 1,710 cases have been reported statewide, with 29 inmates dying as a result of the virus. The Department of Public Safety has reported 880 positive cases among offenders at state prisons since the pandemic began, with five deaths.
Renaissance festival canceled due to virus
HUNTERSVILLE — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The event, which was supposed to be held in October and November of this year, has now been rescheduled to the fall of 2021, according to a statement from the festival on Monday.
“We had been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however, health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas,” organizers said in the the statement.
The outdoor renaissance event has been held in Huntersville, a town about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) north of Charlotte, since 1994, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Matt Siegel, the festival’s director of marketing and entertainment, told the newspaper the event draws more than 200,000 people to the town every year.
From wire reports
