State Briefs

Lee button found in time capsule under Confederate monument
RALEIGH — A button that experts believe was from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s dress coat and a strand of hair from his horse are among the items found inside a time capsule discovered when workers removed the base of a Confederate monument from the grounds of the North Carolina state Capitol.
Workers found the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate monument that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Thursday.
Time had taken its toll on the capsule, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. There was rust on the metal box that kept the contents, which the department said were “severely damaged by the elements.”
Also, the department recovered Confederate money, songbooks and flags, and a stone believed to be from Gettysburg. The capsule also contained newspapers from across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues.
Protests had followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Viewed as symbols of white supremacy, many Confederate monuments are being taken down.
2 dead after shooting near college campus
GREENSBORO — Two people have died after a shooting near a North Carolina college campus, police said Friday.
Greensboro police were dispatched to a location neat the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, news sources reported.
Authorities identified the victims as Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 34. They were found around 8:10 a.m., according to police, who had no information immediately on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
North Carolina A&T sent an alert to staff members and students advising people to stay inside and lock their doors. Traffic was blocked in the vicinity of the shooting as the investigation got underway.
NC church wants Confederate statue off its lawn
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina church is calling for removal of a Confederate statue from the lawn in front of its sanctuary.
The statue outside Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius was built in 1909 and is still owned and maintained by the Mount Zion Monument Association, which was formed by descendants of Confederate veterans, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
The church’s administrative board said in a statement on Thursday that the statue “is perceived by many as offensive” and urged the association to remove it immediately.
“We truly love and welcome all people. ... For many people, the outward appearance that they see does not match the inward reality that we know,” administrative board members said.
Pastors Jonathan and Angela Marlowe have said the church owns neither the memorial nor the land it sits on.
In a statement to the newspaper in June, Mount Zion Monument Association Chairman Donald Archer said the association was reviewing what to do with the monument. Archer did not reply to a request for additional comment.
From wire reports
