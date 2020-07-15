State Briefs

City backs reparations in the form of investmentASHEVILLE — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday.
The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.
“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, one of two Black council members and the measure’s chief proponent.
“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Young said.
Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay.
The resolution calls for creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.
Rescue groups take 46 beagles from NC homeMOORESVILLE — Two rescue groups worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs.
Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home, news sources reported Tuesday.
Jason Benge with Piedmont Animal Rescue in Mooresville said he received a call to help a hunter who bred and raised beagles.
“He’s been doing this for many, many years and as his health declined, he still felt like he could do this and it just got too overwhelming him,” Benge said.
Rescuers said they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.
“Most of them were in pretty good shape. There were a few that were pretty emaciated,” Benge said. “With 46 dogs you can’t get them all the vet care they all necessarily need.”
Fifteen of the beagles are in Raleigh with Triangle Beagle Rescue and will soon be ready for adoption. Another 25 went to All 4 Paws, a rescue in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, while the rest stayed at Piedmont Animal Rescue.
Report: Inmate wore janitor’s uniform to escape from prisonRALEIGH — An inmate who escaped from a North Carolina prison last week put on a janitor’s uniform and followed another employee out the door, according to a report from a state agency.
Chad Lee Houser, 37, who was in prison awaiting trial on murder charges, escaped from Central Prison last Friday afternoon and fled Raleigh in a stolen pickup truck. He was caught later that night in Cumberland County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the state capital, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
A Department of Public Safety incident report obtained by The Charlotte Observer said Houser followed a pharmacy specialist into an area for controlled entry and exit. Houser, carrying a bag of trash, motioned for an officer to let him through so he could dispose of it, the report said. The officer asked to see an I.D. card but Houser refused and continued motioning to the officer to open an outer door.
The officer became suspicious and told Houser to step back. Houser initially complied, but when the officer turned her attention to the pharmacy worker trying to leave, Houser ducked below a control station window and went through the port.
While Houser was out of view, the outer door was opened to let the pharmacy leave the prison, according to the report. The report said that was when Houser left the prison.
Houser is charged in the death of his 2-month-old son, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting trial for first-degree murder, child abuse and fleeing to elude arrest, according to court records.
3 children shot in separate incidentsDURHAM — Three children were wounded in two separate shootings in a North Carolina city in a four-hour span, police said Wednesday.
One adult and two children were found shot at a residence around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Durham police said in a news release. Police said the adult and one of the children have critical injuries, while five adults arrived at local hospitals on their own for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a call found a 12-year-old and an adult who had been shot, police said. The child has life-threatening injuries, according to the news release, which also said the adult arrived at the hospital on their own for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have made no arrests in either incident. A virtual news conference was scheduled for Wednesday to provide additional information.
From wire reports
