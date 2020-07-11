State Briefs

Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridgeFAYETTEVILLE — Dive teams searched the Cape Fear River on Friday after witnesses told authorities that at least two vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and ended up in the water.
Vander Fire Department Chief Richard Bradshaw told news sources that at least three witnesses said they saw the crash involving a white vehicle and a black vehicle on I-95 near Fayetteville. Bradshaw said the call came in around 7 p.m. on Thursday, and said eyewitnesses suggested the crash may have been the result of a road rage incident.
Several boats with divers as well as a safety boat to protect the divers were used in the search. Rescuers also used sonar technology to try to find cars or victims underwater.
University sheds civil rights opponent’s name from building
MURFREESBORO — A university in North Carolina has decided to rename its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights.
The Helms Center at Chowan University in Murfreesboro was named after former North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms, who fiercely opposed civil rights, news outlets reported.
The university’s Board of Trustees announced last week that the facility would be renamed the Hawks Athletic Center, after the school’s mascot.
The private Baptist university said the change comes after the community expressed concern through a virtual forum that the position Helms took on civil rights didn’t match Chowan’s mission.
The university’s history department wrote a letter detailing Helms’ position on civil rights, urging the university to change the name, the News & Observer reported, citing the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald.
The letter said the center was built with funds from a donor who promised to pay half the costs if the university named the center after Helms and paid for the other half.
“The university has benefited for decades from that largess but it is now time to acknowledge the institutional racism Senator Helms embodied and to change the name,” the letter said.
Helms was a member of the conservative movement and represented the state in congress from 1973 to 2003.
He opposed civil rights, racial integration and gay rights, according to reports. He also opposed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday during his time in the Senate, once telling colleagues, “We’re free, white and 21, as we say in North Carolina,” The News & Observer previously reported.
NC Republicans holding annual convention onlineRALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.
The state convention, being held Friday, will include some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices, the state Republican Party said in a release.
A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration. They had plans to scale back attendance, but Cooper’s state health director warned it was still a high-risk gathering for spreading the virus. Cooper defended on Thursday the advice given.
Party delegates are meeting in part to choose Republican National Convention delegates. Most national convention festivities originally set for Charlotte will now be in Jacksonville, Florida.
Online speakers Friday night will include U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest.
The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.
NC county sets alcohol, food cutoff for virus
HILLSBOROUGH — A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Officials in Orange County announced in a news release Thursday that restaurants and private clubs will be closed for onsite consumption of food and beverages at 10 p.m. beginning Friday. The county also says restaurants may continue drive through, delivery, and pick-up services after 10 p.m. as long as there is no onsite consumption of food and beverages.
Penny Rich, chairman of the Orange County Commissioners, says the county’s COVID-19 cases have tripled since Memorial Day, and the measures enacted will help protect the community.
“We must be vigilant in practicing physical distancing and wearing masks. It is more important than ever that we look out for each other,” Rich said in a statement.
From wire reports
