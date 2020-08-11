Celebrating 64 years

Clyde and Jean Mull will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 20. The couple met in high school and married Aug. 20, 1956, at the home of Harold and Pat Condrey, Jean's brother and sister-in-law.
Clyde was born July 24, 1936, and Jean was born March 7, 1937. Clyde worked on the family farm as a young man and during high school, worked at Winn Dixie. He then got a job at Huffman Hosiery Mill making 70 cents/hour for five years. Later, he earned a truck driving certification and worked for 31 years as a long-distance and local truck driver for Pilot Freight Carriers in Hickory. He "retired" at age 55 to devote himself to the family farm and garden. He enjoys his ever-growing family, tinkering in the yard and garden and tending the chickens.
Jean was a homemaker until her children were grown. Her cooking, baking, sewing, teaching, creativity and occasional doctoring were priceless gifts to her family that continue to serve as examples to the next generations. She worked at the Time Saver Market for more than nine years, and served as a substitute teacher in Burke County Public Schools for 15 years. Her favorite classes to teach were history, English, and home economics.
The couple has four children: Denise, David, Rick and John.
Denise and Norm Williams of Hendersonville have four children: Brandon and wife Rahel from Germany live in Dubai, UAE. Kristen, Jordan and Kathryn all work and reside in Hendersonville. Norm and Denise have two grandchildren.
David and Tammy Crane Mull of Morganton have two daughters: Haley, married to Nick Proffett of Morganton; and Brandy, married to Jon Lance of Morganton. David and Tammy have eight grandchildren.
Rick and Crystal Lail Mull of Morganton have four children: Brian and wife Melanie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kayla and husband Josh Falls of Morganton; and Peyton and Landry of Morganton. Rick and Crystal have six grandchildren.
John and Carole Little Mull of Morganton have two children: Andrea, married to Brandon McCall; and David, a United States Army veteran, married to Christian of Morganton. John and Carole have four grandchildren.
Denise shared her thoughts about her parents’ relationship.
“They have learned to love each other well and more deeply over time and have chosen to be kind and patient, even on days when they don't feel like it,” she said. “They both keep an amazing sense of humor and have learned to appreciate the little things, like seeing sunsets together and having fried squash for lunch, or cheering for the Braves from their recliners. They have a simple, quiet faith and know that the Good Lord loves each of us and is with us no matter how difficult our circumstances.
The family looks forward to celebrating with the couple.
“All of your family wishes you the happiest anniversary so far,” Denise said. “We love you and are thankful for you!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!