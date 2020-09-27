The eyes don't have it: Masks upset classroom communication

“Part of what I do as a civics teacher is to teach people to engage in civic conversations,” he said. “That has to do with seeing the person’s facial expressions, a person’s body language and sort of reading your audience, and it becomes more difficult to read your audience" when they are all wearing masks.

It also will be more difficult for student to collaborate, to do presentations and to speak with one another in class.

“I like a low murmur in the room because if the students are talking, they are thinking,” he said.

The task is especially difficult for those working with students who are deaf, hard of hearing or whose first language is not English.

“For one, the mask might muffle some sounds, making it harder for English learners to distinguish them, such as the sound for ‘P’ and the sound for ‘B,’” said Deborah Short, president of the TESOL International Association. The Virginia-based group was created to unite teachers and administrators with an interest in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

“A mask stops students from watching how a teacher forms sounds, how the lips and tongue are positioned and whether air is expelled or not," she said.