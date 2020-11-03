A look back at the last two weeks in local news (Oct. 18-31)

Take a look at some of the top news stories in Burke County from Oct. 18-31, and learn more about each of the stories at the links attached.
Voters turn out in huge numbers in Burke
Early voting numbers surpassed 50 percent of the total registered voters in the county. At the end of early voting Saturday, 63 percent of about 58,000 registered voters in Burke County already had turned out to vote. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m.
Eight couples take advantage of courthouse weddings
Several couples tied the knot in October at a fall-themed event hosted by the Burke County Register of Deeds office. For $90, the couples received a certified copy of their marriage license, a photograph session with digital copies of the photos, a ceremony by an ordained minister, a keepsake and refreshments, in addition to the decorated venue.
Retirement complex celebrates fifth anniversary with full house
The Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community in Morganton celebrated its fifth anniversary this year with a full complement of tenants, approximately 80 percent of whom are deaf, blind, deaf-blind or hard-of-hearing. The senior living apartment complex features smart technology designed to make deaf and blind residents’ everyday lives easier. The community has received inquiries from around the country from potential tenants, and its board of directors may start planning a second set of apartments on the site in the near future.
WATCH NOW: Burke native sells presidential collection items to benefit local foundation
Earlier this month, Morganton native Jim Warlick teamed with Bonhams to organize a virtual auction called “The American Presidential Collection.” The earnings will benefit Warlick’s Workers Legacy Foundation, an organization he started to honor local millworkers. Among the items in the collection were the 1963 Lincoln Convertible that Secret Service escorted John F. Kennedy in only one hour before his death on Nov. 22, 1963. As part of the Workers Legacy Foundation, Warlick plans to dedicate a monument depicting three local millworkers, including his mother, called “Dignity of Work” to the History Museum of Burke County.
Burke falls shy vs. McDowell Blue in BLC fall league title game, 2-1
The Burke baseball team won twice in the Big League Camp fall league playoffs, defeating McDowell Gray 3 to 1 and R-S Central 2 to 1, before falling 2 to 1 versus McDowell Blue in another pitcher’s duel in the title game. Burke finished the fall at 10 and 5 overall after going 11 and 2 over the summer.
COVID-19 cluster closes local school
A local school had to be closed after a COVID-19 cluster was identified. Icard Elementary will be operating as remote learning only through November 5 after six staff members and three students tested positive for the virus at the school.
WATCH NOW: Zeta's winds knock out power, down trees
Tropical Storm Zeta made its way through Burke County last week with wind speeds as high as 56 mph being recorded at South Mountains Fire Department. Rains drenched the area with as much as 3.26 inches falling in Jonas Ridge and multiple roads being closed because of high water. The storm also caused thousands of power outages across the county.
GALLERY: Halloween Huntacular in downtown Morganton
Various Halloween events throughout the county marked the end of October. While some events had to be rearranged to fit COVID-19 requirements, it seems many people still were able to keep the spooky spirit alive. The News Herald hopes everyone had a safe, healthy and happy halloween.
