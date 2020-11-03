A look back at the last two weeks in local news (Oct. 18-31)

Take a look at some of the top news stories in Burke County from Oct. 18-31, and learn more about each of the stories at the links attached.

Voters turn out in huge numbers in Burke

Early voting numbers surpassed 50 percent of the total registered voters in the county. At the end of early voting Saturday, 63 percent of about 58,000 registered voters in Burke County already had turned out to vote. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m.

Eight couples take advantage of courthouse weddings

Several couples tied the knot in October at a fall-themed event hosted by the Burke County Register of Deeds office. For $90, the couples received a certified copy of their marriage license, a photograph session with digital copies of the photos, a ceremony by an ordained minister, a keepsake and refreshments, in addition to the decorated venue.

Retirement complex celebrates fifth anniversary with full house