Bears drop season opener at Anderson
Women’s College Basketball

Freedom grads Crooks, Hise big off bench in first college game

ANDERSON, S.C. — Facing an Anderson team that won 26 games a season ago and was tabbed to finish second in the South Atlantic Conference this season, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes and came up just short, losing, 70-64, late Saturday at the Abney Center.

Crooks
Hise

Emily Harman had 20 points and six rebounds in her debut for the Bears (0-1, 0-1 SAC), while Hanna McClung had 13 points and Tatum McBride chipped in 11 points.

A pair of familiar freshman also made an impact for the Bears. Recent Freedom High graduates Josie Hise and Balikley Crooks came off the bench for L-R and got into the scorebook in their college debuts.

Hise played 14 minutes, going 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and 3 for 4 overall to finish with nine points. Hise also collected two defensive rebounds and an assist for the visitors.

Crooks stepped in for 26 minutes, the most for any non-starter, and scored two points on 1 of 7 shooting. She added five defensive rebounds, two assists and a steal for Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Trojans (3-1, 3-1) won their sixth straight head-to-head matchup with L-R, and have won 17 of the past 18 meetings overall. Meanwhile, the Bears lost for the eighth time in their past 11 season openers.

Nevertheless, L-R shot well from 3-point range, making 11 of 21 attempts (52.4%). The Bears jumped out to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter, but trailed 38-36 at halftime despite a late 3-pointer from McClung.

After rebounding to build a 54-52 advantage through three quarters, L-R lost by a final margin of six points. The Trojans led by as many as nine points with 4:45 remaining in the final period and never allowed the Bears to cut the deficit below four.

The Bears visit Limestone on Monday at 2 p.m., while Anderson travels to Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

