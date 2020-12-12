Beauty pageants raise funds for school

Local young women and honored guests enjoyed an afternoon of beautiful dresses and dazzling rhinestones at the 13th annual Miss Patton Pageants, held Nov. 7 at the Morganton Community House.
The pageant, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was divided up into three mini-pageants to allow contestants to safely participate. To adhere to local and state guidelines, the audience was limited to 25 guests. The Miss Patton Pageants is a fundraiser for the Patton High School student activities. Proceeds from the event are used to sponsor student activities and organizations at the school.
Miss Patton contestants competed in three categories: Casual Wear, Evening Wear and an On- Stage Question, in which contestants were asked, “What was your favorite activity to do during COVID?” Junior Miss Patton contestants competed in Casual Wear and Evening Wear. Little Miss Patton Princesses and Tiny Miss Patton Princesses modeled their “Sunday Best” after performing an opening number to “Dynamite.” Each mini-pageant culminated with a crowning ceremony in which each contestant was crowned with a rhinestone tiara, adorned with a princess sash featuring a rhinestone pin and received a white flower.
The winners are as follows:
- Tiny Miss Princess: Olivia Edwards, Zoe Johnson, Ariyah Simko
- Little Miss Princess: Haven Ledford, Macey McFarlin, Kalia Randall
- Junior Miss Princess: Hope Sellers, Cadence Willis, Kyra Crain, Jaycee Blevin, Peyton Bostian
- Miss Princess: Brianna Baker, Kierra Stephens, Madison Ramsey, Rachel Jantes Ramirez, Tallas Lineberger, Harlee Jackson.
A judging panel decided Miss Patton 2020 and Junior Miss Patton 2020. Brianna Baker was crowned Miss Patton 2020. Miss Patton runner-ups included Tallas Lineberger, First Alternate; and Rachel Jantez Ramirez, Second Alternate. Peyton Bostian was crowned Junior Miss Patton 2020. Junior Miss Patton runner-ups included Kyra Crain, First Alternate; and Hope Sellers, Second Alternate. Harlee Jackson was crowned Miss Patton People’s Choice 2020. The audience chose Miss Patton People’s Choice through a monetary voting system throughout the day.
Individuals who participated in the Sweetheart Rose Sponsorship program received a long-stemmed red rose and were eligible to be crowned Tiny Miss Sweetheart, Little Miss Sweetheart, Junior Miss Sweetheart and Miss Sweetheart. Those recognized as a Sweetheart Rose inlcude:
- Olivia Edwards
- Zoe Johnson
- Ariyah Simko
- Haven Ledford
- Macey McFarlin
- Kalia Randall
- Jaycee Blevin
- Kyra Crain
- Cadence Willis
- Rachel Jantez Ramirez
Olivia Edwards was crowned Tiny Miss Patton Sweetheart 2020, Kalia Randall was crowned Little Miss Patton Sweetheart 2020, Kyra Crain was crowned Junior Miss Patton Sweetheart 2020 and Rachel Jantez Ramirez was crowned Miss Patton Sweetheart 2020. Each crowned winner received a dazzling rhinestone crown, plaque, embroidered satin sash and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Entertainment for the Miss Patton Pageants 2020 was provided by Zoe Gregory, Tiny Miss Patton 2019 and Little Miss Morganton 2020 (dance); Emma Travis, Junior Miss Patton 2019 and Teen Miss Morganton 2020 (saxophone); Sara Maillett, Miss Patton 2019 (vocal).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!