Beauty pageants raise funds for school

Local young women and honored guests enjoyed an afternoon of beautiful dresses and dazzling rhinestones at the 13th annual Miss Patton Pageants, held Nov. 7 at the Morganton Community House.

The pageant, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was divided up into three mini-pageants to allow contestants to safely participate. To adhere to local and state guidelines, the audience was limited to 25 guests. The Miss Patton Pageants is a fundraiser for the Patton High School student activities. Proceeds from the event are used to sponsor student activities and organizations at the school.

Miss Patton contestants competed in three categories: Casual Wear, Evening Wear and an On- Stage Question, in which contestants were asked, “What was your favorite activity to do during COVID?” Junior Miss Patton contestants competed in Casual Wear and Evening Wear. Little Miss Patton Princesses and Tiny Miss Patton Princesses modeled their “Sunday Best” after performing an opening number to “Dynamite.” Each mini-pageant culminated with a crowning ceremony in which each contestant was crowned with a rhinestone tiara, adorned with a princess sash featuring a rhinestone pin and received a white flower.

The winners are as follows: