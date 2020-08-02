Burke’s season ends in 1st round

MARION — Burke’s summer on the diamond came to an end Saturday afternoon in its first venture away from Shuey Field this season, at Big League Camp, which hosted the semifinals and finals rounds of the inaugural BLC Summer League playoffs.
Top-seeded Burke played No. 4 seed Rutherford Baseball Academy in the first of two games to determine who played in the championship later in the evening. The latter proved a game that Burke would not be a part of, as RBA made seemingly easy work of the Burke squad with a decisive 10-1 victory.
RBA took a scant, 1-0 advantage into the fourth inning before exploding for six runs behind a leadoff triple by Caleb White, followed by three consecutive singles. One walk, a single, an error and two wild pitches later, RBA found themselves up 7-0.
Burke (11-2) attempted to rally in the bottom half of the same frame as Mason Mozeley led off with a single and Peyton Smith followed with a double off the top of the left-field wall that missed clearing the fence by mere inches. With runners on second and third with no outs, a wild pitch chased Mozeley home to get Burke on the board.
However, RBA hurler Hayden Wheeler — en route to a complete game, 11-strikeout performance — killed Burke’s rally with consecutive K’s.
Burke was unable to scrape together anything else offensively as RBA cruised to the win.
“From a pitching standpoint, we got behind in the count and had to throw some balls over the plate,” Burke assistant coach Blaine Mull said after the game. (Head coach Ron Swink was ejected.)
“And (RBA) did a good job of hitting the ball hard. But one game, one loss doesn’t take away that these kids had a great summer. I’m just glad we’re playing baseball in this crazy world right now. It’s good to be able to see these guys back out on the field, whether it’s once a week, twice a week, and we hope it gets back to normal soon.”
Corey Carroll can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
