Raptors down Hornets in debuts for Hayward, Ball
Raptors down Hornets in debuts for Hayward, Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte on Saturday.

 Chris Carlson, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Matt Thomas scored 16 points and Terence Davis had 13 for the Raptors as Toronto beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-100 in NBA preseason action late Saturday.

Rookie Malachi Flynn had an impressive debut, scoring nine points on three 3-pointers, including consecutive shots from behind the arc in the third quarter. Flynn, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in his lone season at San Diego State, also had four assists.

The loss spoiled the Hornets debuts of veteran Gordon Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball. Hayward, who was acquired from Boston, scored 11 points. Ball, the third pick overall in the draft, didn’t score but had 10 rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.

