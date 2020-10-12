Residents revive Salisbury tennis courts

"I want to give people a sense of pride and a goal to set to emulate those who have gone before us," George said. "When you see something positive, it starts to work on your psyche."

He plans on installing green wind screens on one of the courts to block out the view of the former Dunbar School. The fence on the other side of the courts is already covered in signs, such as a picture of Martin Luther King Jr., but George said that he plans on adding more.

The courts that George spent the past two months renovating will officially open Saturday, Oct. 17, when he plans on hosting a day-long tournament featuring eight players from the Piedmont area.

Although Jackson has big plans for the courts he refurbished, Muhammad El said that the Paul L. Dunbar Group has plans to build a "live, work and play" development that will be called Dunbar Village where they current sit. Even though Muhammad El said he doesn't think the courts will still be standing in 30 days, he is still thankful for what Jackson has done. Muhammad El said that the group will consider installing tennis courts elsewhere on the property.

"By doing what he did, he created some positive energy in the community," Muhammad El said. "We sure appreciate that."