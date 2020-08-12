THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: County teams prepare for football seasons

A look back at stories previewing some notable Burke County high school football seasons on anniversary years from August 1970, 2000 and 2015 … 50, 20, and five years ago at this time:
Oak Hill is Skyline co-favorite
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Oak Hill was in the midst of a successful six-year run in which it won at least seven games and finished above .500 in Skyline Conference play each season, highlighted by 1970’s 10-1 campaign that included a perfect 7-0 conference mark. Glen Alpine was coming off a dominant decade in the ’60s in which it had six 10-win seasons and nine straight league titles. And Drexel, coming off a six-win season, would go 7-3 in ’70 as part of seven straight .500 or better league finishes. The following three articles originally appeared in August 1970 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Morganton native Jerry Houck is back coaching at Oak Hill after a successful run at Polk Central. And Houck, who has an overall coaching record 25-13-3 at the Skyline Conference schools, has another winner brewing.
Led by all-conference tackle Paul Hunter, the Bulldogs have what Houck calls “the best pair of linemen, potentially” he has ever coached.
“They hit hard and have good speed and size,” Houck said. “We have everything but depth. If we get anybody hurt, we’ll be suffering.”
Oak Hill returns both ends, both tackles, one guard and its starting center, having graduated only Ralph Collette from up front, though Houck called him “one of the best linemen we’ve ever had at Oak Hill.” The returning group includes James, John and Robert Avery, Kenny Baker and Kevin Carlisle.
Despite all the experience the line has, it may take some time for a young backfield to mature. All four running backs from 1969 are gone including all-conference pick Jimmy Allman.
… With a turnout of nearly 80 players to pick from and a sticky problem of replacing three-fourths of his starting backfield apparently resolved, Glen Alpine coach Ralph Wilson may have difficulty breaking an old habit this fall.
Wilson is faced with wholesale graduation losses, among them an All-Southern quarterback, and the prospects were dim until the first day of practice. Things have looked rosier since.
That old habit, which Wilson doesn’t really care to break, is winning.
The Green Wave hasn’t lost a conference game since 1963, a total of 44 straight Skyline victories. But it will take a major rebuilding job over a 10-week period to continue the trend.
“We always lose some people,” Wilson said ahead of his 23rd year coaching at the school, “but I can’t remember losing as many good ones at one time.”
The list of missing persons starts with all-state, all-county and all-conference quarterback Harold Bud-Row Johnson, now at Gardner-Webb.
… Merlin Shull, the Skyline Conference’s parliamentary procedure expert, football philosopher and head coach of the Drexel Wolverines, is caught in the middle this fall.
The Wolverines are not picked to win the league this season, nor are they figured to be near the bottom of the standings. Shull figures they could go either way. Among the reasons for hope is the conference’s biggest player, junior center Alvin Morgan.
“He is tough enough that no one is going over him,” Shull said of the returning starter.
Drexel also welcomes back starting ends Terry Williams and Keith Berry. The tackle corps is led by David Pritchard. Dennis Hamrick is expected to play quarterback, and all-around athlete Malone McNeely will serve as one halfback.
Freedom 3-peat?
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Freedom was coming off consecutive Northwestern 4A Conference titles in 1998 and ’99, compiling a 21-4 record in that span in Tim McMahon’s fourth and fifth seasons as coach of his alma mater. The following article originally appeared in an August 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Despite 20 straight regular-season triumphs, the Patriots are looking for more, especially after the way the last century ended with a first-round loss to Butler.
Freedom wants to continue its odd stretch of being unbeaten in the regular season. However, they’d trade that in a minute for just one undefeated postseason.
“I don’t ever want to go out in the first round again,” said starting center Mitch Cohen. “It was a disappointment for our fans and for us.”
It appears another unblemished regular season is possible, but it won’t be easy. The Pats will face some improved competition, and this season, the NWC gets just two state playoff bids. Another factor is Crest, who will want its final season in the NWC 4A (for at last the next four years) to be one to remember.
Among 10 total starters, Freedom welcomes back all-conference selections Cohen, Mike Harper (DL), Mark Beuous (DB), Bradley Chapman (DB), Patrick Henson (RB) and Anthony Turowski (K).
EB eyes playoffs
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Coach Tom Brown was preparing for a Cinderella run five years ago in Icard. After five straight losing seasons at East Burke, the Cavs turned things around to win eight games and make the third round of the playoffs for just the third time ever, joining the 1979 and 2007 EB squads. The following article originally appeared in an August 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
With year one in the books, EB coach Tom Brown will look to put a rebuilding season in the rearview mirror.
“We’re very fortunate offensively,” said Brown. “We’ve got our quarterback back — Joe Duckworth. Our top receiver in Ryan Newell is back. Our top runner Brandon Clark is back. So that’s a good nucleus right there.”
Each of those three players has already done big things for the Cavaliers.
Duckworth didn’t begin the season under center last year but quickly asserted himself as a passer for EB in the second half of the season. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds as a junior, Duckworth was Burke County’s top passer with 1,091 yards, eight passing touchdowns and a 51.8 percent completion rate as a 10th grader.
Clark took over for older brother Larry at running back last year and ran with the job, becoming the No. 2 rusher in the county. Clark galloped for 785 yards and four scores on 179 attempts.
Newell was far and away the most prolific pass-catcher in the county in 2014, securing 38 passes for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. With blazing speed, Newell can stretch the field for the Cavs. He was the SMAC specialist of the year last fall.
