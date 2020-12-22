Burke kids write letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
My name is Gunner Reed Willis. I am two years old, my aunt is helping me write this letter.
For Christmas I would like a tiny mask, some PJ Masks bath toys, and I would also like some Paw Patrol toys. We will make sure to leave you some cookies and milk.
Love you,
Gunner Willis
Dear Santa,
My name is Shadow Willis. I’m 9 years old. I am tankfell for my fmay and i want a PS4 hrde driv for crismes. Dont be scrd of the dogs. Thay are nice.
Love,
Shadow Willis
Dear Santa,
My name is Tanner D. Willis. I am only 5 years old so I’m having my aunt help me with my letter.
I would like a new bike and a four-wheeler for Christmas.
Thank you and be safe on Christmas Eve as you travel.
Love,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
My name is Raven Shook. I’m 5 years old so I’m having my mommy write my letter for me.
I’m asking for a new babydoll and a blanket to go with her. Also a car set.
We hope you enjoy the cookies and milk we are leaving you.
Love you,
Raven Shook
Dear Santa,
I want some Paw Patrol toys and dinosaurs. I also want a clown toy.
From,
Jack Wilson (3)
Dear Santa,
Wat is it like in the North Pole and how do your raindrre fly and how do I get raindrre because I want sum.
Oh and how do your efls make so maney toys all on one nite and is it fun in the north pole and wat tipe of hous do you hvde and how do you eat so maney cookies with out ecksercing and how do you get in my hwse because my chimney is clowst so do u go through my frunt dore?
PS: Hi Saneta this is Colton I foregot to tell ou this I wanted nintindo swich and not a lite I wante a normal one.
<3
Colton Huffman
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a good year. So far, 2020 has been different, but still good. This year I would like to ask you for all they Beyblade toys and the battle arena. If you can’t bring them all please bring what you can and maybe my mom can get the rest. Also, if you can I’d like a rainbow lava lamp.
PS: I hope my little cousin, Mason, is on the nice list. Also, I hope I am too haha.
From,
Lane Setzer
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Blue’s Clues House Playset. Merry Christmas to you Santa. I have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Ella
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby. I have been a good girl this year. I would like to get back to school at a normal the way it used to be. I would like to have Rainbow High Doll. I have two younger sister. They have been good also. Merry Christmas Santa. I have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeers.
Abby
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a baby doll. Merry Christmas Santa. I will have cookies for you and carrots for reindeers.
Makenna
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison Monn. I am 6 years old. I would like a big girl bed, a Gotta Go Flamingo and for the corona to go away so I can give out my hugs again. Please tell Rudolph hello.
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
I would like a big Thomas the Train set please. love you Santa.
Love,
Logan Daniels
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a four wheeler. Please.
Love,
Eli Horton
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a tool set so I can fix things and some flashlights. I also want a train and crayons and coloring books. I want everybody to not be sick so all of my friends and I can go play at the play place together again and everybody can see their family again. I hope you and everybody else has a merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Tanner Green (Age 3)
Dear Santa Clause,
I want some blocks and this cool thing Hollywood hair. Please thank you.
P.S. merry Christmas
Ho ho ho, merry merry
Love,
Abby P.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie dream house, games, a trampoline, and some chapstick and lip gloss.
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
I would like a train.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be really good this year. Would you please bring me a trampoline, a barbie airplane, and a doctor barbie. Also I would like some more chapstick and lipgloss.
Love,
Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is an oculus quest 1 not 2 and the game “job simulator” and also I want to know how to write cursive.
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like some gifts. I would like to have some gift cards and some money to fill my wallet up! I would also like a college football and a college magazine or book for me to look at! A DVD of motocross would be super! Some games for my GameBoy would be really neat. I especially like Mario Bros. I know my list is long, so you can decide what you want to bring me!
Love, Jason D.
Dear Santa,
I love you. I wish I could go to the North Pole. I would get a nerf gun for X-mas (sniper) w/ 4 bullets.
Unsigned
Dear Santa,
Hi I (Easton Poplin) would like a basketball goal and dump trucks and tractors.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa, from Sydnie,
I want a white puppy, a blake cat and an iPhone 11 Pro.
Love,
Sydnie
Dear Santa,
I wan a train.
<3
James
Dear Santa,
Hope you and Mrs. Clause are having a good year. I’ve been good this year. I helped my mom with my baby sister. Here are some toys I would like. A toy sewing machine, Baby alive that grows, a JoJo Siwa outfit, a new bicycle, an easy bake oven, a microphone and stand, a Frozen II snow globe, and a new make-up kit. Be safe and stay healthy. We will leave your milk and cookies in the dining room. Merry Christmas.