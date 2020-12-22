Burke kids write letters to Santa

I’m asking for a new babydoll and a blanket to go with her. Also a car set.

We hope you enjoy the cookies and milk we are leaving you.

Love you,

Raven Shook

Dear Santa,

I want some Paw Patrol toys and dinosaurs. I also want a clown toy.

From,

Jack Wilson (3)

Dear Santa,

Wat is it like in the North Pole and how do your raindrre fly and how do I get raindrre because I want sum.

Oh and how do your efls make so maney toys all on one nite and is it fun in the north pole and wat tipe of hous do you hvde and how do you eat so maney cookies with out ecksercing and how do you get in my hwse because my chimney is clowst so do u go through my frunt dore?

PS: Hi Saneta this is Colton I foregot to tell ou this I wanted nintindo swich and not a lite I wante a normal one.

<3

Colton Huffman

Dear Santa,