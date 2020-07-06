State Briefs

Relative: Parents, 2 children among 5 killed in car crashesCHARLOTTE — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver, according to police and a newspaper report.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.
However, a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth, the newspaper reported.
Matthew Obester’s mother, Lynn Sherrill, said the Belmont family was heading out of town to visit friends and pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea after 16 years together.
“It can’t be real. It’s just not real yet,” Sherrill said.
Sherrill said her son had just started a new construction job and his wife ran an animal rescue organization. Their daughters loved horseback riding, according to their grandmother. The couple’s 14-year-old son was not on the trip.
The chain of crashes started with a driver speeding at over 100 mph whose vehicle hit a box truck, which veered into oncoming traffic on the interstate and struck an SUV carrying the four family members, Pierce said. The box truck then hit another car, killing one of the occupants and critically injuring another, according to the trooper.
The box truck driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for a broken arm, broken wrist and several broken ribs, the trooper said.
The driver facing speeding and other charges was in stable condition at a Charlotte hospital on Saturday, Pierce said.
On Saturday morning, a trooper who went to the crash site to shut down the highway again was critically injured when a driver struck his car, which hit the trooper, police said. Pierce told WBTV that Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was starting to slow traffic down on the interstate when he was struck.
“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in a news release Saturday.
Police: Woman killed by Fourth of July ‘celebratory gunfire’DURHAM — A 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July, police said.
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior” led to the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe late Saturday, news outlets reported. Davis said some people “carelessly” fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration.
“Ms. Thorpe’s death reminds us that we as a community must work together to prevent these senseless acts, so that no family suffers such a tragedy ever again,” the chief said.
Thorpe died at a hospital, police said.
Police: Boater who fled storm is killed by falling treeCHARLOTTE — A boater who sought shelter from a storm in North Carolina has been killed after being struck by a fallen tree.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Sunday on Mountain Island Lake near Charlotte.
Gaston County Police said that two people had fled the lake to avoid getting struck by lightning and took shelter on an uninhabited island.
A large tree uprooted and landed on one of the two people, police said. Several people were on the island at the time, and some tried to provide lifesaving care. The victim died at the scene.
Bill altering NC transportation board becomes law
RALEIGH — A bill that gives North Carolina legislative leaders more involvement in overseeing the Department of Transportation has become law without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.
The Democratic governor had until Sunday night to act on the measure, but Cooper announced earlier in the day he would neither sign nor veto it.
The new law lets legislative leaders pick six of 20 Board of Transportation members. Until now, all 19 voting members have been chosen by the governor. Republican lawmakers say more people with different perspectives are needed on a panel that had become more ceremonial.
The legislation also makes sizable department cuts to address a cash shortage that worsened when highway revenues plummeted with the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation also locates new funding sources.
Cooper had warned GOP lawmakers last month against a “power grab” in the DOT funding measure. But Democrats in the legislature didn’t speak out against the governing changes.
In a statement, Cooper said he remain concerned about the board governance changes and public transit funding reductions, which “distract from the work we must be doing together” to maintain roads and infrastructure.
A recent state audit found DOT overspent by $740 million during the 2018-19 fiscal year and recommended for more spending controls.
Group raises Confederate flag near Interstate 40
HILDEBRAN — A group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans has raised a 20-foot-by-30-foot Confederate flag on an 80-foot pole near an interstate in North Carolina.
WSOC-TV reports that the flag was raised near Interstate 40 in Burke County on Friday. The area is between Asheville and Winston-Salem.
The flag replaces a smaller version that had been there.
The flag has gone up as Confederate statues are being taken down across the southern U.S. and in other parts of the country.
Many Americans have been protesting police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.
Confederate symbols across the South have been targeted for vandalism during demonstrations sparked by Floyd’s death. Even some of their longtime defenders have decided to remove them.
The large Confederate flag in North Carolina is on private property. The flag cost nearly $800.
Wendell Hildebran, the mayor of the nearby town of Hidebran, said he’s against the flag and that numerous others are as well.
From wire reports
