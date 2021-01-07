010821-mnh-news-statebriefs

Daniel to lead Senate panels
RALEIGH — State Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County will co-chair his chamber's Finance Committee and Redistricting Committee, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger announced Thursday as he unveiled panel assignments.
Daniel is one of several veteran western Republican legislators who will fill chairmanship vacancies on the Senate's influential policy committees, a news release said.
Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County will join Sens. Brent Jackson and Kathy Harrington as co-chairs of the Appropriations Committee. Hise also will co-chair the Redistricting Committee.
The other Finance Committee co-chairmen will be Sen. Paul Newton and Sen. Bill Rabon, who also will remain chairman of the powerful Rules Committee.
Harrington also was named the new majority leader last month.
Class standards prompt debate
RALEIGH — Efforts to make social studies standards more inclusive are drawing complaints and praise.
Reaction to the proposed standards was largely split along partisan lines, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Wednesday.
The State Board of Education reviewed proposed K-12 standards that include language such as having teachers discuss systemic discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.
"I think a lot of this is being done for political purposes, and I simply do not like it," said Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican who is a member of the state board and who is Black.
Felon sentenced for having guns
RALEIGH — A Raleigh man has been sentenced to six years for possession of firearms while being a convicted felon, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release Tuesday that a search of 21-year-old Nicholas Travon Edwards' home by the Raleigh Police Department turned up four pistols, a rifle, two magazines containing 60 rounds of ammunition, a rifle mount, a scope and 10 rounds for a 9mm pistol. One of the guns was stolen, prosecutors said, citing court documents.
The search also turned up marijuana and oxycodone.
Edwards pleaded guilty in November 2017 to breaking-and-entering and theft charges.
Companies plan office projects
RALEIGH — Some tech companies are still planning new offices in the Research Triangle despite the recent trend of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, Epic Games announced last week that it would buy the Cary Towne Center mall for $95 million, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Wednesday. The firm has promised to redevelop the dying shopping center into a world-class headquarters for potentially thousands of workers.
Two other technology companies, Pendo and Bandwidth, also are going full-speed ahead with their new headquarters.
City plans work on downtown
APEX — Officials here have created a plan to revitalize the city's downtown by repurposing parking lots and beatifying a street to attract visitors and investments.
Apex's business district will be redesigned through the Downtown Master Plan after years of input from the public, The News & Observer reported Wednesday. Stantec, a design consulting firm, will design the new project, which also calls for new businesses, apartments and a hotel.
The changes are set to be completed by 2023.
Officials have wanted to use empty alleyways and parking lots for outdoor dining and walking. The plan's goals include repurposing existing parking spaces, adding others and building 100 new housing units. Officials also want to add artwork and seating to alleyways.
Funds for the $3.75 million dollar effort will come from the city's budget.
Plan: Staffers could be armed
WASHINGTON — Beaufort County's manager has received the go-ahead to develop a plan that would allow workers to carry guns in county buildings.
The Beaufort County Commissioners voted 4-2 on Monday to approve a motion directing County Manager Brian Alligood to come up with the plan, WITN-TV reported. Alligood is to look at surrounding counties with similar policies and return with a plan and rules for the commissioners to vote on.
Commissioner Stan Deatherage said many county buildings have signs that say "gun-free zone," which could entice someone to enter the building and take advantage of the situation.
College to offer mental health aid class
ELIZABETH CITY — The College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City says it will offer a course in first aid for mental health amid the surge of mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the community college will conduct the eight-hour course this spring for students in its human services technology program.
The course will eventually be offered to professionals in such areas as law enforcement and education, said Laura Gardner, the program's coordinator.
Mental health first aid works much like that for physical injuries, she said. It helps a person assist someone contemplating suicide, having a panic attack or another emergency.
— From wire reports