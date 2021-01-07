010821-mnh-news-statebriefs

Two other technology companies, Pendo and Bandwidth, also are going full-speed ahead with their new headquarters.

City plans work on downtown

APEX — Officials here have created a plan to revitalize the city's downtown by repurposing parking lots and beatifying a street to attract visitors and investments.

Apex's business district will be redesigned through the Downtown Master Plan after years of input from the public, The News & Observer reported Wednesday. Stantec, a design consulting firm, will design the new project, which also calls for new businesses, apartments and a hotel.

The changes are set to be completed by 2023.

Officials have wanted to use empty alleyways and parking lots for outdoor dining and walking. The plan's goals include repurposing existing parking spaces, adding others and building 100 new housing units. Officials also want to add artwork and seating to alleyways.

Funds for the $3.75 million dollar effort will come from the city's budget.

Plan: Staffers could be armed

WASHINGTON — Beaufort County's manager has received the go-ahead to develop a plan that would allow workers to carry guns in county buildings.