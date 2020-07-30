Identity of shooting victims released

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The identity of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday morning has been released, along with that of his brother, who was wounded.
Robert Winston J. Perkins Jr., 45, 6937 Knob Ave., Connelly Springs, was killed in the shooting, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
His brother, Christopher Ronald Perkins, 43, who also was reportedly living at the same address, was shot and transported to an area trauma center, where he is reportedly in stable condition, the release said.
The men were found after deputies responded to their home for reports of yelling, screaming and gunshots around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to a previous News Herald article. Robert Perkins was dead at the scene, and Christopher Perkins was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies also discovered that a man involved in the shooting left the scene with a woman, the article said. That man turned himself into Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies. He and the woman with him have been interviewed by Burke County sheriff's detectives, the release said.
A neighbor who called 911 early Wednesday morning thought that everything started around 11 p.m.
“Arguing started in the driveway, just right out in the road here,” she said. “You could tell there was several of them. They was hollering and screaming, and then I heard gunfire, and more hollering and screaming.”
She said she heard more gunshots, then a vehicle took off down the street.
She told The News Herald that she wasn’t surprised that something like this happened.
“I hate that somebody’s lost their life,” she said.
The Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division is wrapping up the investigation and will submit their findings to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed, the release said.
Burke County EMS and Lovelady Volunteer Fire and Rescue also were involved in the case.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
