Man injured, another charged after crash, shooting

Police said a man was injured and another charged after a car crash led to a shooting Friday night.

Zion Peterson, 21, was found bleeding on the ground in front of 317 Valdese Ave. and Mykel Bennett was standing near him with a small caliber rifle in his hand when police responded to a call of shots fired around 6:52 p.m., according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Peterson was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton where he was treated and released, the release said.

Investigators responded to the scene and gathered information that Peterson and Bennett had been involved in a drug transaction, weapons were shown and there was a struggle while Bennett was driving, the release said.

The car veered off the road and hit a utility pole before Peterson and Bennett exited the vehicle while the struggle continued, the release said.

After the struggle, Bennett shot Peterson twice in the leg with his rifle.

Bennett, 21, of 2671 Table Rock Road in Lenoir, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, the release said. His next court date was set for Monday.