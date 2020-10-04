100520-mnh-news-statebriefs

Pandemic ends events in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL — A North Carolina college town's popular Halloween celebration will not be permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled, The News & Observer reported. Also canceled was the annual Halloween-related closure of Franklin Street. While not an organized event, thousands of costumed revelers typically pack the street.
"We know Halloween on Franklin Street is a beloved annual gathering for so many in our community, but crowds greater than 50 people go against the current public health guidance," said Police Chief Chris Blue in a statement.
The town did not say how it would deal with any potential crowds that still might gather, the newspaper reported. Some years have seen as many as 40,000 people parade along the closed-off street on Halloween.
North Carolina entered Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan on Friday afternoon, under which outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people. Those restrictions will be in place through at least Oct. 23.
Contractor takes on county virus projects
SALISBURY — Broadening the type of projects it works on has led a Rowan County company to take on work to protect residents from COVID-19.
On Monday, Salcoa Contracting began work on another major project in Rowan County — implementing the "common solutions" phase of the county's plan to upgrade its facilities to comply with health guidelines and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Salcoa will install touchless bathroom fixtures, hand sanitizer stations and other measures in 35 Rowan County facilities. Salcoa began work on the project just a week after it was approved by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The project, Powell said, comes with more gravity than most, company owner Danny Powell said.
"Being a local company, there's a good feeling knowing you're helping out the local EMS or other county workers to help them be safer with what's going on in the world," Powell said.
Powell's father, A.D. Powell, founded Salcoa Contracting as Salisbury Coatings and Metalizing in Salisbury in 1986 as a paint contracting business. Over the years, Salcoa began conducting renovations for Food Lion. A few years ago, the company began to diversify its portfolio by taking on more local projects.
"In the past five years, we've started doing some local work, which is really starting to grow," Powell said.
