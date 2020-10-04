100520-mnh-news-statebriefs

Pandemic ends events in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — A North Carolina college town's popular Halloween celebration will not be permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled, The News & Observer reported. Also canceled was the annual Halloween-related closure of Franklin Street. While not an organized event, thousands of costumed revelers typically pack the street.

"We know Halloween on Franklin Street is a beloved annual gathering for so many in our community, but crowds greater than 50 people go against the current public health guidance," said Police Chief Chris Blue in a statement.

The town did not say how it would deal with any potential crowds that still might gather, the newspaper reported. Some years have seen as many as 40,000 people parade along the closed-off street on Halloween.

North Carolina entered Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan on Friday afternoon, under which outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people. Those restrictions will be in place through at least Oct. 23.

Contractor takes on county virus projects