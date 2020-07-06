Agency to offer virtual volunteer training

LENOIR -- Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will host a two-day virtual training for people interested in becoming hospice volunteers. The training will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, via Zoom.
During the training, participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual and psychosocial issues hospice patients face and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.
To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer. Attendance is required at each session. For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at 828-754-0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.
