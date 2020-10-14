Junk is a matter of personal definition

Still, I do not understand what her definition of junk in my room is. But the fact is, I work better when I'm surrounded by what she calls "junk."

Then she said something that froze my liver. “I have some time so let me help you organize your office.”

I know she meant well. But I also know that if she organizes my office according to her specifications, I will never find anything I want when I want it.

Then she briskly walked towards one of my “piles.” I almost panicked.

"No, no," I said as gently as I could even though I was in panic mode. "Everything is okay; I'll take care of it, you don't have to worry."

Whenever my wife gets a project in her mind, she can't stop until she has completed it to her satisfaction. She's a gifted organizer and very specific. I know that if she organizes my office, it would be supreme.

If she organized my office, it would take me months to get it back to the place where it functions according to my level of function.

When I'm finished with a project, I go over to one of the piles and just sort through it and find something I had forgotten about, which becomes my next project. If it was organized, I would never find the next project to do.