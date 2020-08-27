 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Aug. 16-22:

• John E. Suttle to Pearle Leone Manos

• John Brown to Pamela Jane Brown

• Larry Melvin Castner to Shirley Ann Sage

• Brandi Cierria Reed to Shawntelle Dawn Romero

• Justin Franklin Davis to Amber Lynn Pyatte

• Gary Paul Robichaud to Deborah Louise Warren

• Rachel Leeann Walker to Kristin Mackenzie George

• Christopher Anthony Stein to Vera Lee Page

• Brent Calvin Watts to Jill Lynette Davis

• James Royce Robinson II to Jordan Hayley Rinck

• Caleb William Hildenbran to Kati Alyson Parker

• Stephen Wilson Webb to Lilley Elizabeth Harrison

