Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Aug. 16-22:
• John E. Suttle to Pearle Leone Manos
• John Brown to Pamela Jane Brown
• Larry Melvin Castner to Shirley Ann Sage
• Brandi Cierria Reed to Shawntelle Dawn Romero
• Justin Franklin Davis to Amber Lynn Pyatte
• Gary Paul Robichaud to Deborah Louise Warren
• Rachel Leeann Walker to Kristin Mackenzie George
• Christopher Anthony Stein to Vera Lee Page
• Brent Calvin Watts to Jill Lynette Davis
• James Royce Robinson II to Jordan Hayley Rinck
• Caleb William Hildenbran to Kati Alyson Parker
• Stephen Wilson Webb to Lilley Elizabeth Harrison
