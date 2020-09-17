 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses - Sept. 6-12, 2020
Marriage Licenses - Sept. 6-12, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Sept. 6-12:

» Alexander Bryan Cole Davis to Helen Marie Rosko

» Brian Matthew Rider to Sydney Denise Garnto

» Wilson Vasquez-Ailon to Ana Hernandez-Carrillo

» Koua Kory Lor to Kelly Marie Vu

» Anthony Wayne Esterline to Tracey Elaine Bates

» Adam Michael Lacombe to Debra Lynn Lee

» Dustin Lee Messer to Madison Elaine Price

» Logan James Ward to Kaylee Marie Huffman

