Marriage Licenses July 19 to Aug. 1, 2020
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses July 19 to Aug. 1, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for July 19 to Aug. 1:

» Ryan Timothy Enloe to Kierra Brooke Lee

» Jakob Randolph Walker to Brittany Nicole Pearson

» Anthony Levon Hubbs to Carmen Marie Carroll

» Thomas Earl Moore to Latifa Amaray Taylor

» Lawrence Paul Cauble to Malinda Fisher Bollinger

» Rajvee Subramanian to Madonna Alisa Barrier

» James Robert Powers Jr. to Hayley Caroline Lane

» Byron Robert Piercy to Jessica Marie McCray

» Alexander Noah Ofisa II to Efileni Perez-Ortiz

» Rafael Castro to Adilene Rivera

» Donald Samuel Greene to Amelia Ann Lynn

» Steven Gilchrist Greene to Chloe Aaliyah Lafond

» Charles Lane Izor to Jennifer Marie Thomas

» Devon Alexander Connelly to Destiny Nikala McPeters

» Silvestre Ortiz Mendoza to Shakira Simon-Mendoza

» James Tony Brooks Jr. to Passions Nichole Grimes

