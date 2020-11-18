 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

When they [the Jewish Christians] heard this, they had no further objections and praised God, saying, "So then, God has granted even the Gentiles repentance unto life."

—Acts 11:18

