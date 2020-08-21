Abandoned animals in Burke on the rise

One of the most heartbreaking and infuriating moments for an animal rescuer is to look into the face of an abandoned animal. That look is one you never forget. They are terrified, confused, sad and, sometimes, still looking for the human who abandoned them. Sadly, the number of animals abandoned by their previous owner seems to be increasing at an alarming rate in our county. Animals are abandoned alone or several dumped together and many are pregnant. Some are easy to secure, others require time and humane traps.
Every time this happens I wonder ... how can a person be so cruel and cold-hearted? Abandoning animals is a crime, punishable by law. People who no longer want their pet, for whatever reason, have a responsibility to safely re-home them. They can contact rescue organizations and Burke County Animal Services and surrender their pet only once a foster or space becomes available. Instead, people are impatient. They move away, leaving their pet behind or dumped in a remote area where coyotes and other predators are prevalent and chance of survival is slim.
We see animals who are healthy, unhealthy, pregnant, young, old, litters of puppies and kittens, every situation imaginable, all abandoned and left to die. These animals are vulnerable. Without rescue organizations, guardian angels, or animal services stepping in to help them, they will suffer and die.
For rescuers, those abandoned animals, that are never secured and rescued, haunt us. For me personally, there are two. Both tiny dogs, both dumped in remote, wooded areas where coyotes are seen even in daylight hours. I think of those two tiny dogs every day, knowing their chances of surviving were slim. Attempts to humanely trap them failed over and over. And then they just disappear and you know you have missed that window to save them. It is really difficult to bear.
The feeling of relief when you are successful is overwhelming. Ellie was seen for seven days in the same area. She would go up to cars but take off running if anyone tried to get her. I set a humane trap and was able to secure her quickly. A vet visit disclosed she was pregnant. Unfortunately, her puppies were born too soon and did not survive, more than likely, caused by the stress and trauma of abandonment.
Another pregnant dog was seen, once again, in a remote area. People passing by saw her at the same spot and got a few pictures but she’d run into the woods whenever someone stopped. Luckily, we finally trapped her and found her to be very pregnant. She gave birth to five puppies just three days after she was trapped.
A more recent rescue was even more challenging. Twelve animals were abandoned near Fish Hatchery Road on N.C. Highway 181. This group comprised of newly born puppies and six adult dogs. Black bears, coyotes and poisonous snakes were in this area. They were all small dogs and covered with ticks and fleas. Beautiful, sweet and loving to cuddle, they were obviously someone’s pets. No one spayed or neutered and the situation must have got out of control. Thankfully, all were rescued and are doing great.
Abandonment of animals seems to be increasing in our county. It is a problem we must address and prevent. Would it make a difference if these abandoners saw the despair, sadness and fear in the faces of the innocent, helpless animals like we do? Or the wagging tails and relieved and happy faces once the animals know they are safe? Would that make pet owners be more patient and responsible? Or will it take harsh punishment and repercussions? All I know is, no animal deserves such a horrific fate.
Be responsible. Spay and neuter your pets. Don't get a pet if you cannot commit to this responsibility long term. If you are moving, search out properties that will allow your pet. They do exist if you search hard enough. Contact rescue organizations, post to re-home and do so responsibly. Contact our county animal services to work on solutions. Do not abandon your pet -- it is barbaric, immoral and illegal.
Gwen Hood is president on A Better Life Animal Rescue Inc.
