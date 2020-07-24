Achieving no-kill for outdoor cats

When I was in PetSmart several weeks ago and said hello to a couple I knew, they asked me if I had virtually attended the latest county commissioners meeting, and I replied no. With misty eyes and big smiles on their faces, they told me that incredible things are started to happen in this county, so incredible that they shed tears of joy.
I was curious. What would bring about such rejoicing at a commissioners meeting? So I found out. Burke County Animal Services was taken out of the control of the Sheriff's Office and turned over to the county manager. This means that compassion for animals will be the rule of law for the animals of Burke County.
For anyone with compassion for other living creatures, changing the animal ordinance has been a long, heartfelt and painstaking struggle. The focus of animal lovers has been to educate and advocate for changes in the ordinance to save the lives of cats and dogs. For cats, the status quo has been to destroy as many as 95% in our county shelter every year. The recent changes in this county reflect how the majority of people feel -- that changes were long overdue.
One of the most debatable issues has been how to deal humanely with outdoor cats. It really is not that complicated. So many other communities across the country, indeed around the globe, have managed to implement lifesaving measures for outdoor cats. These communities have followed guidelines set by national organizations that offer detailed plans for saving the lives of outdoor cats.
Alley Cat Allies was the first to spearhead the movement for trap/neuter/release, and ACA developed resources and shared its knowledge about how to deal with outdoor cats effectively and humanely. Staff attorneys for ACA have helped thousands of communities draft and implement successful TNR ordinances and policies, according to www.alleycat.org. Other national organizations have followed, providing reams of written materials, workshops, webinars and other resources.
Best Friends Animal Society has written a booklet, "Community Cat Programs Handbook," which can be found at resources.bestfriends.org. Best Friends, started in 1984 with a group of people who believed that even the animals who were old, ugly, sick, injured or traumatized -- all of them -- deserved to live, went to area animal shelters and took not the highly adoptable animals but also those most likely not to be adopted.
One of the speakers at an early No More Homeless Pets conferences (initiated by BCAS),was Nathan Winograd, who went on to develop the No Kill Advocacy Center. Winograd has written several books and material about the no-kill movement and how to achieve such communities. Two most necessary components, he advises, are effective TNR programs and aggressive spay-neuters.
The strongest opponents of TNR and outdoor cats are bird and wildlife advocates, but Mike Fry says this is a mistake. As former rehabilitation manager at the HOWL wildlife center in Lynnwood, Washington, and former clinic coordinator at the wildlife rehabilitation clinic at the University of Minnesota, he studied the population dynamics of wildlife like fox, weasels, skunks, badgers and native birds. Fry says the perceived notion that outdoor cats pose health risks for people, other pets and wildlife, especially songbirds, has proved false.
In fact, Fry's studies show the opposite is true. Outdoor cats that are spayed/neutered and vaccinated actually help control disease in wildlife. They lower the disease risks posed by predators by providing a buffer against other predators, especially for songbirds. Even wild native birds pose a much greater risk to songbirds than cats.
The biggest threat is actually human activity. Fry states that animal populations can handle predator loss, but they cannot recover from habitat loss.
The actual problems are uncontrolled feline production which causes animal shelters to overflow with cats, resulting in mass killings, increased animal control costs and inhumane practices that the public opposes. The solution to these problems is aggressive spay/neuter especially TNR for outdoor tame and feral cats.
We have been given the models and the tools necessary to achieve compassionate, effective solutions for outdoor cats, we just need to implement them. Burke County commissioners will be reviewing updated animal ordinance provisions soon. Let’s be sure to advance the progress towards humane treatment and no-kill of community cats.
Lynda Garibaldi is director or The Cats' Cradle.
