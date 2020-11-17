Lessons for improving a dog's behavior

As I went through a stack of papers on a warm autumn afternoon, a moving black blob moved across the corner of my vision. I got up and looked out the window. It was a dog. Of course, I would notice it. I walked to the door and peered out. The pup seemed a little anxious. It came toward my voice but then turned and moved on. It wandered around the parking lot and across the road. It sought out someone getting in their car but then moved on again. I followed him, wondering if an owner might be nearby.
A wave of relief washed over me as a gentleman began calling to him from several yards away. But the little dog did not heed him. The man would call, the dog would recognize and head towards the voice, then pivot and go another direction.
The man confirmed that the dog did indeed belong to him but that he did not listen well. He told me that his dog had been hit by a car twice and lost his hearing and vision only to have the hearing and vision suddenly return. I cringed at the thought of a blind and deaf dog wandering through a busy, highly trafficked area. I asked the man if he had a leash. He did not. I didn't push the issue since, in my experience, there is no point in arguing with someone’s methods, especially when it comes to their pets.
Eventually, the gentleman walked over to his dog. The dog, sensing his owner's displeasure, crouched and rolled over, ears back, mouth tense. The man picked the little dog up and walked to his vehicle. I went about my day, pondering what I had observed.
Although I felt sorry for the dog, I could tell the man loved him. He may have been a little stern in the moment and irresponsible by letting the dog loose in a busy area, you could tell he had an attachment to his little buddy. The dog was also well fed and appeared to have a healthy, shiny coat.
Thinking about the dog's reluctance to come when called took me back to the adolescence of one of my own dogs. Fatz loved to play a game of chase at the most inopportune times. Coming when called was not in his bag of behaviors. It took me a while to realize that the reason he wasn't coming when called wasn't his fault. The problem was my response.
When a dog does something we consider to be bad behavior, oftentimes, we feel there should be consequences. We reprimand them for running away; but only after they've come back. Dogs do not understand that. They live in the moment. What we do not realize is that by being angry with them when they return to us, we are telling them that they've done wrong by coming back. It makes them not want to come.
It finally clicked with me. If I am positive and lavish praise, my dogs will be more likely to come to me. It doesn’t matter what they were doing beforehand. What matters is what they are doing in the moment. Not only did this change in my behavior work better, it made them happier and it made me happier.
Most dogs can read right through me. I can't help it - I like to play too. The game of "catch me if you can" is a great favorite for many dogs. But grab a hand full of treats and they quickly learn that coming is much more fun than running away. It is just as much about building the bond as it is practicing. If your dog sees your attention and presence as the prize, they are much more likely to direct their attention to you and avoid distractions or games.
It is important that your pup learns to come when you call. You never know when you'll need to keep them out of harm's way. In addition to the safety aspect, it makes life more pleasant at both ends of the leash.
Lori Rice is a volunteer with A Better Life Animal Rescue.
