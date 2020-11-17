Lessons for improving a dog's behavior

Although I felt sorry for the dog, I could tell the man loved him. He may have been a little stern in the moment and irresponsible by letting the dog loose in a busy area, you could tell he had an attachment to his little buddy. The dog was also well fed and appeared to have a healthy, shiny coat.

Thinking about the dog's reluctance to come when called took me back to the adolescence of one of my own dogs. Fatz loved to play a game of chase at the most inopportune times. Coming when called was not in his bag of behaviors. It took me a while to realize that the reason he wasn't coming when called wasn't his fault. The problem was my response.

When a dog does something we consider to be bad behavior, oftentimes, we feel there should be consequences. We reprimand them for running away; but only after they've come back. Dogs do not understand that. They live in the moment. What we do not realize is that by being angry with them when they return to us, we are telling them that they've done wrong by coming back. It makes them not want to come.

It finally clicked with me. If I am positive and lavish praise, my dogs will be more likely to come to me. It doesn’t matter what they were doing beforehand. What matters is what they are doing in the moment. Not only did this change in my behavior work better, it made them happier and it made me happier.