 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travel nightmare
0 comments

Travel nightmare

  • 0

DEAR HELOISE: I received a call from my sister telling me that my mother had passed away. I had to get from Arizona to New Jersey in a hurry, so I took an airplane to get home.

I was so tired and sad, all I wanted to do was sleep on the plane, but the woman next to me kept rambling away about every subject you can name. I closed my eyes and started to drift off when this passenger tapped on my arm to wake me up so she could go on with her story. I told her I really needed a nap, but she kept on talking.

Please tell your readers that some people do not want to carry on a conversation on a plane, and some, like me, are too tired, too sad or too preoccupied to talk. So please, just leave us alone. — FREDERICK H., MESA, ARIZ.

Frederick, it’s rude to badger someone who clearly does not want to carry on a conversation. My condolences on the loss of your mother. — HELOISE

Enjoy your good things

DEAR HELOISE: I used to put my cut crystal in plastic bags or self-sealing plastic wrap. The problem was that everything was dusty and jammed into a cupboard. I finally decided that I would no longer put all of my good things away. I use it every day. Why wait for company? I felt my husband and I deserved to use the good things every day instead of waiting for company or a special occasion. We love it and feel we’re special enough to use our best china and crystal daily. — LANA W., COLUMBIA, S.C.

Lana, I use my fine china and crystal daily as well. I’ve got it and might as well use it. — HELOISE

Name cards

DEAR HELOISE: We have a large family with several children. That means gift wrapping can get expensive. I save our Christmas cards and birthday cards and use them to cut out name cards for gifts. I punch a hole in the corner, pass a thin ribbon through the opening and before you know it, I have a pretty name tag. — CAROLYN V., SUNCOOK, N.H.

Old wedding dress

DEAR HELOISE: When my daughter said she was getting married, I wanted to give her something that would have meaning. My old wedding dress was so dated looking, but there was a lot of material in it. I cut up the fabric and made a quilt out of it, along with some additional fabric I bought. It turned out beautifully. She now uses it as a wall hanging in her bedroom. Little did I know I had created a family heirloom. — ELEANOR S., MONROVIA, IND.

Chimney sweep

DEAR HELOISE: Just a word to the wise. If you have a fireplace, have a chimney sweep come in and check out your chimney before you use it this coming winter. I didn’t do that last year, and we had a problem with a clogged chimney. Smoke poured into the living room, and the carpets and sofa had to be cleaned professionally. It was expensive! — KAREN C., SEATTLE

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise at P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or at heloise@heloise.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert