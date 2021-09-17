Travel nightmare

DEAR HELOISE: I received a call from my sister telling me that my mother had passed away. I had to get from Arizona to New Jersey in a hurry, so I took an airplane to get home.

I was so tired and sad, all I wanted to do was sleep on the plane, but the woman next to me kept rambling away about every subject you can name. I closed my eyes and started to drift off when this passenger tapped on my arm to wake me up so she could go on with her story. I told her I really needed a nap, but she kept on talking.

Please tell your readers that some people do not want to carry on a conversation on a plane, and some, like me, are too tired, too sad or too preoccupied to talk. So please, just leave us alone. — FREDERICK H., MESA, ARIZ.

Frederick, it’s rude to badger someone who clearly does not want to carry on a conversation. My condolences on the loss of your mother. — HELOISE

