Travis is a sweet 12 week old puppy he is curious and loving loves people and other animals .He is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Fac…
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…
By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has united the world against him, torched his economy, exposed the incompetence of his m…
Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The fourth article also was published in Sunday’s …
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s…
Take a look back at the many events that have shaped Burke County over the centuries:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.