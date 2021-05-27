Tux
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a local medical center after being shot in the chest Monday morning.
Six months after the famous doughnut chain zeroed in on Morganton, the city’s new Dunkin’ Donuts store is ready to open and a free year of cof…
One person shot during a domestic dispute between neighbors
Local man charged with sexual assault with a minor
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 2-8:
Morganton city crews will be performing an electrical upgrade on Monday.
When Carter Wrenn says former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is slipping, I listen.
A man has been charged after a shooting on Thursday in the Morganton area
A camper fire was quickly contained on Monday afternoon.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — No charges will be pressed in a Monday shooting southeast of Morganton.