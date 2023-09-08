Two members of AMOREM's Community Engagement Team have recently been promoted.

Lisa Caviness has been promoted to serve as the director of public relations and Molly Fitzgerald has been promoted to serve as the digital content specialist.

"Lisa and Molly have proven to be valuable assets to AMOREM," said Vice President of Community Engagement Kerri McFalls, "Lisa has dedicated more than a decade of her career to our organization and has grown tremendously over the years. We are so fortunate that she shares her talents with us. And from the time that she was hired, Molly has proven herself time and time again, often taking on more than her assigned responsibilities. Both ladies work hard to ensure that AMOREM's mission is at the forefront of what we do."

Since joining the company more than a decade ago, Caviness has served as the public relations and marketing coordinator. Specifically, she maintained the brand's integrity and facilitated all marketing and design elements both internally and externally.

Caviness will now be responsible for directing the public relations team and implementing the organization's marketing strategies, communications and public relations activities to ensure that the organization reaches its marketing goals each year.

"It has been a privilege to serve in public relations for AMOREM for nearly 11 years," said Caviness, "I take seriously the responsibility of sharing with our communities the life-enhancing services provided by AMOREM, and I am excited to explore the increased capacity of our public relations team."

During her tenure with AMOREM, Caviness has been credited with a variety of impressive accomplishments, including her receival of six awards from the Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society in 2022 for her outstanding work.

Fitzgerald joined the organization in 2022 as a marketing specialist where she assisted the public relations and marketing team in any capacity that was needed. Quickly, Fitzgerald began to take on more responsibility in the realm of content creation and blossomed into a new role entirely.

"Because of the incredible support and mentorship that AMOREM has provided," said Fitzgerald, "I have been able to finetune my skillset and create an incredibly impactful role within our organization."

In her new role, Fitzgerald will focus heavily on the organization's digital content production. Her new responsibilities will include audio and video production, written content for print and digital formats and educational content that is accessible to communities served.

Both Caviness and Fitzgerald are valuable assets to the Community Engagement Team and will continue to provide AMOREM's communities with the resources and education necessary.

Caviness and Fitzgerald can both be reached by phone at 828754-0101.

