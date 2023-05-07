SAN FRANCISCO — Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine Saturday and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA's International Crown team match-play event.

The U.S. clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England, but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday.

The U.S. will take on Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool play.

"Another day to represent our country," Korda said. "That's all we could hope for, and hopefully we can get a W and make it to the afternoon round for the championship."

The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of fourball competition advancing to the semifinals. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.

There was little drama headed into the final day of pool play, with Australia and Thailand already advancing to the knockout stage in Pool B and Sweden sweeping both matches in Pool A to advance.

The U.S. team needed just a half-point or have China fail to sweep England to secure the fourth semifinal spot and got it when Alice Hewson made a birdie on 18 to win her match with Liz Young 1 up over Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.

The Americans had a tough time with Sweden despite Vu delivering the shot of the day when she holed out from the fairway for eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddie.

"It was just 170 and we agreed on 6-iron and I was just going to hit it, and then drain-o," Vu said.

The U.S. led most of that match before Nordqvist made birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the win.

Meronk makes 'solid statement' for Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — A morning pep talk from European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the locker room. Then a trophy ceremony in the afternoon at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. That's just what Adrian Meronk has been dreaming about and the Polish golfer's Ryder Cup ambitions might become a reality after he won the Italian Open less than five months before the sport's biggest team event is held on the same course. Meronk finished at 13-under with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Romain Langasque. Third-round leader Julien Guerrier finished three strokes behind in third. Meronk also claimed the clinching point for Continental Europe at the Hero Cup match-play event in January.