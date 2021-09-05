UCLA grabs 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU

PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA picked up their third win over a ranked opponent during the Chip Kelly era Saturday night. This 38-27 victory over No. 16 Louisiana State in a nationally-televised prime-time game will have more resonance nationally. Thompson-Robinson led the way. After struggling in last week's opener against Hawaii, the junior bounced back by completing 9 of 16 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Bruins' running backs averaged 7.3 yards per carry as junior Zach Charbonnet had his second straight 100-yard game with 117 yards on 11 carries and a TD. Brittain Brown added 78 yards on 14 carries, including a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Florida 35, Florida Atlantic 14
Wearing the No. 15 that Tim Tebow made popular in Gainesville, Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson looked more ready for the spotlight. He ran seven times for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score late in the game and an 11-yarder in which he broke three tackles and hurdled another in a victory against Florida Atlantic in which he outplayed starter Emory Jones.
Auburn 40, Akron 14
Bo Nix passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half, and Auburn gave new coach Bryan Harsin a 60-10 cakewalk in his debut against Akron Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. It was a promising beginning even against five-touchdown underdogs, especially for an offense and quarterback that had drawn some criticism the past couple of years.
Mississippi State 35, Louisiana Tech 34
Early in the fourth quarter, with his team down 20 points at home to a non-Power 5 opponent, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach may have heard the lyrics to an old Talking Heads song sponging around in his brain, wondering, how did we get here? Then the Bulldogs snapped in gear, and, in true Leach fashion, scored 21 points in 12 minutes to beat Louisiana Tech.
Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10
After slogging through an uninspired first half, Texas A&M needed a spark to get going. The Aggies found it in Leon O’Neal Jr., whose 85-yard interception return for a touchdown helped sixth-ranked Texas A&M pull away in win over Kent State. O’Neal had two interceptions, with the first coming just before halftime when he picked off Dustin Crum’s pass in the end zone.
East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3
Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team to open this season and third of the day.
Arkansas 38, Rice 17
Arkansas must not have enjoyed the boos inside its own stadium. The Razorbacks trailed at halftime against a Rice team that hasn’t beaten a power-conference opponent since 2013. Arkansas then scored on five of its last six possessions and ended up handling the Owls, 38-17.
Maryland 30, West Virginia 24
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland topped turnover-prone West Virginia. Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Dontay Demus, 18 yards to Chigoziem Okonkwo — and then a 60-yarder to Rakim Jarrett in the fourth quarter.
Presbyterian 84, St. Andrews 43
Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to a season-opening win over St. Andrews.
Eastern Kentucky 31, Western Carolina 28
Da'Joun Hewitt scored three rushing touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky kicked a fourth-quarter field goal to beat out Western Carolina, spoiling the debut of Catamounts coach Kerwin Bell.
Georgia Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 25
Logan Wright ran for 178 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern held off Gardner-Webb for a win in a season-opener. Wright's 8-yard TD run with 6:32 left extended the Eagles' lead.
Furman 29, North Carolina A&T 18
Hamp Sisson passed for a career-high 362 yards with three touchdowns as Furman, with two long third-quarter TDs, knocked off North Carolina A&T in a season-opener for both teams.
Wofford 24, Elon 22
Walker Gliarmis booted a 26-yard field goal with 10:15 left and Wofford held off Elon the rest of the way in a season-opening win. Peyton Derrick had 155 yards passing for the Terriers.
Liberty 48, Campbell 7
Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Liberty opened the season with a victory over Campbell. Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring.
Virginia Military 45, Davidson 24
Seth Morgan threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one to help —titlist for the first time since 1977 — defending Southern Conference champion VMI beat Pioneer champ Davidson.