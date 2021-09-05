UCLA grabs 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU

Mississippi State 35, Louisiana Tech 34

Early in the fourth quarter, with his team down 20 points at home to a non-Power 5 opponent, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach may have heard the lyrics to an old Talking Heads song sponging around in his brain, wondering, how did we get here? Then the Bulldogs snapped in gear, and, in true Leach fashion, scored 21 points in 12 minutes to beat Louisiana Tech.

Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

After slogging through an uninspired first half, Texas A&M needed a spark to get going. The Aggies found it in Leon O’Neal Jr., whose 85-yard interception return for a touchdown helped sixth-ranked Texas A&M pull away in win over Kent State. O’Neal had two interceptions, with the first coming just before halftime when he picked off Dustin Crum’s pass in the end zone.

East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3

Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team to open this season and third of the day.

Arkansas 38, Rice 17