LAS VEGAS — The critique of UConn under coach Dan Hurley had been the program's inability to win in March.

Consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exits meant the Huskies were good, not great — certainly not anywhere in league with the UConn women's program.

In perhaps the maddest March of all, Huskies proved they are elite again, putting in another dominating performance a few hours after the UConn women had a rare misstep.

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn overwhelmed its fourth straight NCAA Tournament opponent, earning its first trip to the Final Four in nine years with an 82-54 blowout of Gonzaga on Saturday night.

"I think it becomes a little bit of a mental hurdle, especially like early rounds of the NCAA Tournament where you feel like maybe the burden of the history and tradition and first-round games, maybe even second-round games," Hurley said. "The climb to get to this point has been real and it's been more challenging than I thought."

The Huskies (29-8) have felt right at home in their first extended March Madness run since winning the 2014 national championship, playing their best basketball of what had been an up-and-down season.

UConn controlled the usually efficient Bulldogs at both ends in the West Region final, building a 23-point lead early in the second half to waltz right into the final section of the bracket.

Those first-round exits are now well in the rearview mirror. So is that midseason funk.

These elite Huskies did what the UConn women couldn't for once and are headed to Houston, where they will play Texas or Miami.

UConn has a pretty good track record once it gets this far, too: The Huskies are 8-1 all-time in Final Four games.

"We've got a lot to prove," said Andre Jackson Jr., who had eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. "We still have a chip on our shoulder."

The Bulldogs (31-6) didn't have the same second-half magic they had in a last-second win over UCLA in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga allowed UConn to go on a late run to lead by seven at halftime and fell completely apart after All-American Drew Timme went to the bench with his fourth foul early in the second half.

The Zags shot 33% from the field — 7 of 29 in the second half — and went 2 for 20 from 3 to stumble in their bid for a third Final Four since 2017.

"UConn was just terrific tonight and we didn't have any answers, especially when kind of everything really didn't bounce our way," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "And we can't absorb a game like that when our offense is as bad as it was tonight."

FAU holds off K-State to reach 1st Final Four

NEW YORK — Alijah Martin sent a message early for upstart Florida Atlantic, soaring to the basket for a one-handed jam and chirping with the Kansas State players about his poster moment at Madison Square Garden.

"They're going to label us whatever, but we're some pit bulls and Rottweilers," Martin said.

Now they can call the ninth-seeded Owls a Final Four team.

Martin and FAU withstood another huge game by Kansas State's Markquis Nowell and brushed off a deficit in the final eight minutes to beat the Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday night.

FAU (35-3), making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2002, won the East Region and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday's South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

"I expect the prognosticators to pick us fifth in the Final Four," fifth-year FAU coach Dusty May said.

In one of the most unpredictable NCAA Tournaments ever — all four No. 1 seeds were out by the Elite Eight — the Owls from Conference USA typify the madness.

The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits, to become the first No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four since Wichita State in 2013. The Owls are the third No. 9 to get that far since seeding began in 1979.

"Honestly, all the things people say just fuels us to go out there and play even harder," said Bryan Greenlee, who scored 16 points before fouling out. "They can say whatever they want, say we're a Cinderella team, say we don't belong, but we've constantly proven people wrong all season."

Nowell, the 5-foot-8 native New Yorker — @MrNewYorkCityy on Twitter — was incredible again at Madison Square Garden, with 30 points, 12 assists and five steals. In the Sweet 16, Nowell set the NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists in an overtime win against Michigan State. He didn't get enough help this time.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin was the only other player in double figures for Kansas State (26-10) with 14 points. Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats' leading scorer, fouled out with nine points.

"Keyontae played 18 minutes, and that's why he was neutralized," said first-year Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who took over a team that went 14-17 last season.

Martin scored 17 points, including a huge 3 down the stretch, the 7-foot-1 Vladislav Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Forrest made four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Owls, who held steady as the Wildcats made one last push.

Cam Carter made a 3 from the wing with 22.8 seconds left to cut FAU's lead to 75-74 and Kansas State sent Forrest to the line with 17.9 seconds left. The senior made both to make it a three-point game.

Nowell found Tomlin inside for a layup with 8.6 seconds left to cut the lead to one again, and again K-State sent Forrest to the line. With 6.9 remaining, he made them both.

With no timeouts left, Nowell rushed down the court, gave up the ball to Ismael Massoud outside the 3-point line —- and never got it back. FAU's Johnell Davis swiped it away and time ran out.

Nowell was named the most outstanding player of the region after his final collegiate game, but FAU turned out to be the best team.