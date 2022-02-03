UNC, Brown agree to 1-year extension

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.
The school said Wednesday the agreement keeps Brown's contract length at five years.
The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in each of his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s. The Hall of Famer ranks second among active coaches with 265 career victories.
Brown is 21-17 in the past three seasons and the Tar Heels' latest recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally on 247sports as of midday Wednesday.
Former Clemson lineman joins staff
Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has joined the Tigers as an assistant coach.
Austin will coach the offensive line, replacing Robbie Caldwell, who has moved to an off-the-field position.
Austin has signed a two-year contract worth $450,000 a season. Austin’s hiring was approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees. He had been an offensive analyst for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Austin played at Clemson from 2005-2009 and was twice named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.
Alabama DC arrested on DUI
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.
Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.
Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.
Saban hires 3 assistant coaches
Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants.
The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers, Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach.
Sun Belt fast tracks James Madison
James Madison is joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer, a move that will include a football transition for the Dukes from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level, the university and conference announced Wednesday.
The move is set to officially take place when the new academic year begins on July 1, setting the stage for JMU to compete in the Sun Belt Conference in the 2022 football season.