UNC, Brown agree to 1-year extension

Alabama DC arrested on DUI

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.

Saban hires 3 assistant coaches

Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants.

The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers, Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach.

Sun Belt fast tracks James Madison

James Madison is joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer, a move that will include a football transition for the Dukes from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level, the university and conference announced Wednesday.

The move is set to officially take place when the new academic year begins on July 1, setting the stage for JMU to compete in the Sun Belt Conference in the 2022 football season.