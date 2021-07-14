Venue announces upcoming Showcase of Stars events

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase Hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch, Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Celebrating over two decades of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch will feature a line-up of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.