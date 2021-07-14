Venue announces upcoming Showcase of Stars events

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.
The following is a schedule of upcoming events:
Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase Hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch, Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Celebrating over two decades of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch will feature a line-up of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.
- Masters of Soul, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. -- Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country's history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded. Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country. Enjoy the hits from Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Diana Ross, Barry White and many more! Tickets for the show are $18.50 for adults and $10 for children and students.
- Denver and the Mile High Orchestra - Traditional Big Band, Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. -- Denver and the Mile High Orchestra wowed all of America, as they made the finale of the Fox “American Idol” spin off “The Next Great American Band.” While the music is what defines the band, the live show makes a fan for life. Tight production, a lot of fun and the unexpected make “DMHO live” an experience like no other. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for children and students.
- John Driskell Hopkins, Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. -- The musical career of John Driskell Hopkins spans more than 20 years. As a member of several rock bands, Hopkins first rooted himself in the Atlanta music scene in 1995 — but he is most well known as a founding member, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter of the GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band (ZBB). Hopkins helped write, engineer and perform numerous hit songs which, thus far, have garnered three GRAMMY awards, and landed the group on Saturday Night Live as the musical guests in March 2015. When he’s not performing with the ZBB, Hopkins performs at music festivals and venues across the country with his original six-piece band, The John Driskell Hopkins Band, which includes: Mike Rizzi on drums/vocals; Sean McIntyre on bass/vocals; Leah Calvert on fiddle/vocals; Greg Earnest on banjo; and Brian Bisky on keyboard/vocals. Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $15 for children and students.
- Comedian Chonda Pierce, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. -- Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce, or “the country comic” as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades with her winning combination of fierce wit and southern charm. A stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and actress, Pierce has channeled her life experiences into positivity, bringing laughter to audiences around the country. Tickets for the show are $30 for adults and $18 for children and students.
The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is offering a “Pick 3” Season Subscriber option. Patrons can pick three shows and receive the discounted subscriber rate. Patrons can also opt for an “All-In” rate of $84 that includes one ticket to all six shows.
All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include taxes and fees. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.