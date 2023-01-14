Tags
The city of Morganton has informed a downtown restaurant owner he will not be offered a renewal on his lease.
A traffic stop in Morganton for an expired tag led to a man’s arrest on drug-trafficking charges last week.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Rutherford College has a new town manager, but she is a familiar face to many in the area.
Helmets on and golden shovels in hand, local officials and business leaders broke ground Thursday on the first project to call the Burke Busin…
A presentation from a health department employee to county commissioners on the latest county health assessment led to one of its new board me…
The corner of East Concord and South Green streets has been without its usual crowd recently, but a pair of items on the Morganton City Counci…
Burke County is now at medium spread of COVID-19, and the number of patients in the local hospital with the virus is back up.
Economic development was the topic of the night for the Morganton City Council’s January meeting.
