Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain

Cawthorn, 26, who represents western North Carolina in Congress, said last week that he has "never engaged in, or would ever engage in, an insurrection against the United States."

Cawthorn's attorneys wrote in a Jan. 31 lawsuit that the state's candidate challenge process violates constitutional rights and should be struck down. A provision in the 14th Amendment that prohibits members of Congress who have engaged in an insurrection to continue serving is not applicable, his lawyers argued. They want U.S. District Judge Richard Myers to issue a preliminary injunction. A hearing date hadn't been set as of Tuesday.

Lawyers for the voters on Monday asked that they be permitted to fight Cawthorn's lawsuit as a defendant with the elections board. They said the "reasonable suspicion" standard that the candidate challenge procedure relies upon to examine qualifications places little if any burden upon Cawthorn's First Amendment right to run for office and his right to due process.

The voters' lawyers also said Cawthorn's attorneys are misguided in arguing that the 14th Amendment provision doesn't apply to Cawthorn because of an 1872 federal law that removed office-holding disqualifications for most Confederates who fought in the Civil War.