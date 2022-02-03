Wake Forest dominates Pittsburgh 91-75

WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes and Wake Forest went largely unchallenged in its 91-75 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
The Demon Deacons bounced back in strong fashion following their 94-72 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 29. Wake Forest has won seven of its last nine games.
Wake Forest built a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Demon Deacons extended their margin to 19-6 with LaRavia scoring nine on three 3-pointers. It wasn't until Femi Odukale's 3 with 11:52 before halftime that Pitt reached double digits to trail 21-11. Odukale made 1 of 2 foul shots and a pair of baskets to get within 23-16 with 9:36 before the break. But the Demon Deacons pulled away to outscore Pitt 23-8 to close the half and led 46-24 at halftime.
Wake Forest led by double digits the entire second half. The Demon Deacons shot 60% (15 for 25) in the first half and finished 54.9% (28 for 51) overall. Wake's 15 3s were three more than shots made inside the arc.
Dallas Walton scored 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting and Alondes Williams just missed a triple-double with 15, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Wake Forest.
Odukale scored 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting and John Hugley scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Pitt.
Syracuse 89, North Carolina State 82
Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece and Syracuse scored the last six points of the game to top North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack pulled within 83-82 on a pair of Dereon Seabron free throws but Syracuse quickly answered with a Swider 3-pointer from the left wing. N.C. State missed its next five shots, and though the Orange missed its last seven from the floor, Syracuse saved itself going 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last three minutes.
Joseph Girard III scored 18 points for the Orange while Buddy Boheim added 17 and Jimmy Boeheim 16. Three reserves combined to play 20 minutes and didn't score.
Terquavion Smith hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wolfpack and Sebron had 17. Jaylon Gibson scored a career-high 14 points filling in for Ebenezer Dowuona and Thomas Allen added 11.
Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66
Keve Aluma scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 8 for 9 from the foul line and Virginia Tech led most of the way in a win over Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak.
Michael Devoe's layup pulled the Yellow Jackets into a tie at 23 with 8:26 remaining before halftime. From there the Hokies responded with an 18-4 run and led 41-27 when Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer with 2:47 before intermission. The Hokies doubled their 46-35 intermission margin to 63-41 on Aluma's three-point play with 13:53 remaining.
Clemson 75, Florida State 69
P.J. Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson hold off Florida State.
Hall sank 5 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Tigers, who won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket.
Nick Honor came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Clemson. Chase Hunter added 12 points, while reserve Naz Bohannon pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Notre Dame 68, Miami 64
Paul Atkinson Jr. had a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Notre Dame beat Miami.
Notre Dame had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control. The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance.
Miami battled back, twice getting within four points in the final 30 seconds but couldn't get any closer.