Wake Forest rallies past Notre Dame

The biggest lead for Wake Forest was 12-6 when Mucius made a 3-pointer 6 1/2 minutes into the game. Notre Dame's next six baskets were 3-pointers with Nate Laszewski starting and ending a 12-0 run for a 24-16 lead. The Irish got the lead to 12 on a Wesley 3-pointer and Ryan layup at the 3:18 mark but the Demon Deacons scored the last six points to close within 41-35.

The teams combined to make 27 of 30 free throws.

Notre Dame shot better from the field but with the rebounding difference and the Irish having four more turnovers, Wake Forest put up 19 more shots and made five more field goals.

The Fighting Irish are home against Syracuse on Wednesday when Wake Forest goes to Clemson.

Syracuse rolls past Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider scored 18 points each, Jimmy Boeheim added a double-double and Syracuse cruised by Boston College 76-56 on Saturday.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and Joseph Girard III had four 3-pointers and 16 points for Syracuse (14-12, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won five of its last six games.