Walking in new life is not always an easy process

“Jesus said to her, (the Samaritan woman at the well) ‘Everyone who drinks of this water will be thirsty again, but those who drink of the water that I will give them will never be thirsty. The water that I will give will become in them a spring of water gushing up to eternal life.’”

John 4:13-14

If you have ever before seen a well drilled, you know it doesn’t exactly match up with the image Jesus is giving here of a fresh clean spring gushing up. The reality is there is perhaps nothing messier than well drilling with foaming sand and mud gushing out all over the place.

I remember watching my yard fill with this muck as it oozed its way across the country road I lived on and into the ditch on the far side. When they first began drilling, there was nothing of the sort — it was a very clean operation — but as soon as they hit water, a yucky, gross fountain of gunk started pouring out. This went on for quite some time before the water ran clear, but once it did, the drillers assured me it was true and would sustain.

As I look back on history, I realize that whenever Christ first begins a new work, or first begins to tap a new well into our hearts, reforming us to bring forth living water, things get really messy. All sorts of sin and guilt, long held deep beneath the surface, gush out all over the place, exposed, just like the mud and gunk during the well-drilling process.

A clear example of this in history would be at the start of the Reformation when Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the Castle Church in Wittenberg. In a time of great turmoil — more than 500 years ago — Martin Luther exposed a spring of water gushing up to eternal life. He did this by boldly reforming the church’s understanding of salvation and justification, an understanding that had been clogged up for centuries.

Things got messy at first, but by drinking deeply from the eternal word of God, Luther proclaimed a message of law and gospel — that we have all fallen short of the glory of God, but through the love of God in Christ Jesus, we are saved by grace through faith.

When grace is poured out on those who have been judged, it can often look as clear as mud to those who have been doing the judging. But to those who have fallen short, the spring from which that grace so freely flows is salvation. This is why Luther proclaims both law and gospel. The law accuses and the gospel sets free. God’s grace is for all, both sinner and saint.

Our loving God invites us all to drink deeply from that very same spring of salvation drilled into each of our hearts by Christ’s love and grace. Drink and be constantly reformed by new life.

New life is messy, but be assured, the muck is a sign that the spring is true. The spring is eternal. God’s love and grace sustains us and overflows into the all the world, transforming the turmoil and muck into ceaseless joy.