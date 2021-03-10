WATCH NOW: State of Youth plants trees at Catawba Meadows

Burke County’s youth already are, quite literally, planting some deep roots in Morganton.
The Burke County State of Youth, a growing group of students in the Burke County Public Schools system, took to Catawba Meadows Park on Wednesday to help plant some trees around the park.
“We’re out here planting some trees to help the environment thrive a little more than what it already is,” said Malik Harris, an eighth grader at Table Rock Middle School and president of the group.
Harris started the group in November, and in January he and Bria Corpening, another group member and freshman at Freedom High School, passed out PPE at the Burke County Health Department.
“We do different projects,” Corpening said. “Today, or this month, we’re focusing on the environment. We thought a good thing was to plant trees.”
The group isn’t stopping there.
“We are looking into doing some rallies, that’s to do more of our advocating … that we’re supposed to do,” Harris said. “During Women’s History Month we’re going to try to do a couple of things to honor, specifically, people in Morganton, Burke County grown, who contributed to Burke County. We also are planning to do … something at the [courthouse square] when it gets finished.”
The group has grown a lot since the first event in January, Harris said, gaining members and more.
“We have a whole lot of new volunteers joining us within the State of Youth, which we’re still seeking, but now we’ve got some more partners, some more sponsorships, working with us so that we can reach more youth in our community,” Harris said.
Seeing teens take initiative in their community was nice, said Michael Berley, project designer for the city of Morganton’s department of development and design.
“I’m really glad that Malik contacted the city,” Berley said. “Especially as a youth, it’s good to see that folks are interested in planting trees. We’re losing a lot of trees at an alarming rate here in Morganton, so it’s always nice to see people planting and caring for trees.”
The group planted oak and red maple trees, both varieties of shade trees that have longer lifespans for Morganton to enjoy for many years to come, Berley said.
Tree planting is something anyone can help with in the city, Berley said. He said just to call the public works department to find out how to get involved.
Corpening had some advice for those who might not know where to begin.
“Anybody who would like to get involved in something like this, you can ask people around you, like teachers at school, like if you go to church, you know, people like that,” Corpening said. “For us, you could look us up on Instagram.”
Harris added that people who want to help need to just take the initiative to get involved.
“It’s all about taking action,” Harris said. “Of course the planning part is important, but that’s one of the main things. Just take it, just roll with the flow.”
Being involved with the group gives a lot of great opportunities to the youth involved.
“It’s a really good opportunity to help the community,” said Haven Gladden, who also is an eighth grader at Table Rock Middle School. “It’s just a good community to be a part of. You get to do a lot of things.”
Beyond that, the group is great for students looking toward their futures, students said.
“It opens up a lot of opportunities for us, for our future,” said Aniya Bell, another Table Rock eighth grader.
At the end of the day, though, it comes down to helping out their community, said Aiden McLean, another eighth grader at Table Rock.
“It’s a really good opportunity to just do something, and you’re also helping out your community,” McLean said. “It just makes it better.”
Find State of Youth on Instagram at @stateofyouth_burkecountync.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.