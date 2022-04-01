 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert