Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.