This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Period…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Morganton: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly clo…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hig…