 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert