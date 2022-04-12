 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

