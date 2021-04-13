For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
