Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.